SHELBYVILLE, Ind – An Indiana State Trooper was hospitalized with serious injuries this morning after a crash on I-74. Just before 3:00 a.m. Master Trooper Jeremy Basso was assisting a construction crew on I-74 westbound at the 112 mile marker when the back of his vehicle was struck by an SUV. Basso was able to exit his vehicle on his own and radio for assistance, he was transported by the Shelbyville EMS to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.