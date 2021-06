MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee this week unanimously approved an ordinance making nine zoning amendments recommended in the 2020 master plan reexamination report. It includes changing a site facing the Garden State Parkway from the “rural conservation” zone to “town center,” a step that will clear a hurdle for a proposed four-story Hampton Inn off Stone Harbor Boulevard. Mayor Tim Donohue said the developer is still planning to move forward with the project. In previous public comments, he has pointed out the property has already been approved for a convenience store. The property had been home to the architectural firm The Design Collaborative.