West Windsor-Plainsboro North's Katherine Lu caps championship girls golf season in style

WEST WINDSOR — Katherine Lu pumped her fist and yelled "Yes!" as the final shot of her glittering high school golf career hit the bottom of the cup. Lu's eagle putt on the par-5 9th hole at Cranbury Golf Club not only helped the West Windsor-Plainsboro North girls edged Princeton by the slimmest of margins in the CVC Tournament championship, but closed the book on one of the greatest careers in Mercer County history.