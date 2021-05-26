Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Reflections on a very good marriage

By Hank Wiesner Pontotoc Progress
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 2021-05-26

Been married 36 years as of June 1. Sat down and thought about the ways it’s changed me, hopefully for the better. ---Will teach you to be a team player. Things don’t get done without your help. Conversely, you have to work with other members of the family as a team to get things done.

www.djournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Reflections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Letter: A lot to answer for

We are all human beings made by God. He made us to know him, to love him and to serve him. He even gave us the Ten Commandments to follow so we could stay on the right track in order to reach heaven and him. But have we? No, we have not. The Fifth Commandment is, "Thou shalt not kill." Yet almost every day there is a report in the newspaper or on the television news of someone being killed or of a mass murder that took place in one of our cities.
ReligionWMI Central

The Narrow Limits of Human Understanding

Christians have a precedent for the meaning of sky in precisely the same context: the descent of a Redeemer from above. The Jews did not have this precedent. The example that Jesus set — how He fulfilled the prophecies and how people rejected His interpretation — should open the hearts and minds of all faithful Christians. It should awaken them to this truth, to this invaluable lesson of history: Human beings should not regard their understanding of prophecy as the standard of truth.
Religionnewswatchman.com

Being less critical and more forgiving

There is nothing wrong with gaining earthly knowledge until it becomes more important and trustworthy than God’s will. In this life, arrogance and selfishness is the result of our fallen and depraved nature. The carnal mind controls our conscience until it is renewed through the power of the Holy Spirit. God commands that we not be conformed to the world, but to be transformed. This happens when our original spirit is changed into a new spirit which allows us to see everything the way God sees it. This is called being born again and is a gift of salvation from the one who loves us and wants to give us eternal life.
RelationshipsThe Jewish Press

Dear Dr. Yael

A close friend of mine recently lost her husband. She had a loving marriage. She never worked and she spent her life cooking and baking for her husband, children, and grandchildren, some of whom are married. Baruch Hashem she is financially well off. Her husband passed away suddenly. She is very depressed, and I do not know how to console her. She confided in me that she just doesn’t understand why Hashem took her husband who was in relatively good health so suddenly. I think she may need some psychological counseling to deal with her grief and strengthen herself spiritually. Maybe you can give me some tips on how to help her. Please advise.
ReligionThe Weekly Challenger

Dear Reader: A Word of perspective, encouragement, and hope

I’m not sure how my words will find you when you read them, but I pray that they will bring you hope, joy, and perspective. In times of great uncertainty, so many may struggle to know what tomorrow may hold. My prayer for you is that you will not allow...
ReligionBakersfield Californian

COMMUNITY VOICES: Can a person overcome bigotry?

I often hear the term “bigotry” used very loosely. It appears if one does not agree with the philosophical point of view being presented, the one in disagreement is labeled a “bigot.” This is unfair to label a person as such just because they do not see “eye to eye” on a given subject.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Art of Relational Crying

Crying, albeit natural, is not always easy to do in intimate relationships but is worth learning. Over-crying in relationships casts you as weak and prevents personal and relational growth. Blocked criers suffer from a more limited emotional range and invoke less empathy from their partner. Crying is a natural and...
Religionosceolaiowa.com

Who are the “Chosen People” NOW?

This old question takes new relevance as violence again erupts in the “City of Peace”, Jeruselam. The holy book of Christians, the Bible, is divided into two parts because God’s relationship with mankind is divided into two parts: the Old Testament or Covenant, thousands of years of Abraham’s relationship consisting of bloody sacrifices and strict behavior according to Mosaic law.
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Faith in God

I wish I could figure out how God works, don’t you? That would make things so much simpler. Many of us wish we knew exactly what steps we need to take — what to do, or not do, that would yield the results we want. The truth is if we could answer that question, we would put to rest the entire spiritual enterprise since the dawn of humankind.
ReligionBelief.Net

Is Blaming God a Sin?

When bad situations happen in our lives, it is common to find a source to blame. It is the general response when things don’t go our way. When we blame God for tragic situations, the typical thought is that God could have prevented a situation from occurring and that He was wrong for allowing that particular outcome. Since the situation didn’t go the way we believed it should have, God is to blame. These thoughts typically come up when death, calamity and loss occur. Why did God not avert the situation? How could a negative outcome be God’s Will?
Newberry, SCPosted by
Newberry Observer

God is rich in mercy

“But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;) And hath raised us up together, and made us sit together in heavenly places in Christ. That...
ReligionPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

Avoid having Bible ignorance

The Bible says, “Many are the afflictions of the righteous: but the Lord delivers him out of them all (Psalm 34:19).”. The way of thinking and preaching today is that because we are a Christian believer and walk upright before God that we are supposed to be exempt from afflictions; that we are to have plenty of money, never be broke, never be sick and have heaven on earth. Sad to say, there are some who paint a “happy go lucky” picture for Christian believers, telling them that life is supposed to be one way for the Christian and that’s only the perfect life. And that every negative thing comes from the devil.
ReligionPosted by
North Dallas Gazette

Jesus: The Lord God Omnipotent

And I heard, as it were, the voice of a great multitude, as the sound of many waters and as the sound of mighty thunderings, saying, “Alleluia!. For the Lord God Omnipotent reigns!” Revelation 19:6. Jesus is the Lord God Omnipotent. Because Jesus is the God who created all things...
Religioncrossway.org

4 Reasons to Let Go and Trust God

The link between anxiety and not-knowing also shows itself in our craving for knowledge of the future. Like an impatient reader who flips to the last page of a suspenseful novel to relieve the tension, we want a peek into what’s next. It’s no wonder the practice of divination stretches back to the earliest days of human history, and it still dogs us today. For the unbeliever, it’s horoscopes, palm readings, and tarot cards. For the believer, it’s much the same thing, loosely draped in religious trappings: asking God for an extrabiblical sign, claiming a Bible promise out of context, or attaching significance to dreams or “prophetic words.”
Religioncatholicexchange.com

Holy Scripture, Healing , and the Enlightenment

In the days when states were still “The Colonies” and men wore powdered wigs, a new way of thinking captured the intelligentsia of the western world. The reasoning that came to prevail went something like this: “The miracle stories in the Bible and the lives of the saints may be quaint, entertaining, and even have symbolic meaning. But certainly we should not take them literally! Oh, God exists, for sure. But if the Creator made such a marvelous world, humming along according to the laws of nature which he designed, why would he ever step in and work against those rules? So let’s not be naive.”
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Do You Make Yourself Responsible For Your Wife’s Behavior?

Here’s a phenomenon I see with many married men. Are you this guy?. A man walks into his kitchen to get a snack after working in his office. His wife walks into the kitchen. “Hey,” she says, “you said you’d take care of the appointment for the kids. I never got a confirmation. Did you do it?” She pauses and gives him that you’re in trouble look. “You didn’t, did you? How can I trust you…….?
ReligionPosted by
Bladen Journal

Wagner: Hug those you love a little tighter today

Of all the things we would think to be grateful to God for, I rather suspect that wet shoes would be pretty far down on the list. And yet …. The wreck was horrific. It made national news, 18 vehicles were involved, there were multiple deaths, traffic was stopped for half a day on both sides of the interstate. It seems to have started simply with a heavy downpour of rain, and one vehicle hydroplaning into another. It was one of the heart-breaking, gut-wrenching, terrible accidents that move people from all walks of life to stop for a few moments and pray for everyone involved and for the families who are now experiencing loss that simply cannot be fathomed.
Religionelizabethton.com

What does God require of a Christian?

I like to know the rules. When I begin a new job, I want to know what is required and expected from me. I want to make sure to meet and exceed those requirements and expectations when possible, so my employer will know that I am striving to do my best. Have you ever wondered what God requires or expects from us as His dear children? Many would say that God requires a great laundry list of things, but the book of Micah lists only three things that God requires. Micah 6:6-8 asks, “Wherewith shall I come before the Lord, and bow myself before the high God? Shall I come before him with burnt offerings, with calves of a year old? Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? shall I give my firstborn for my transgression, the fruit of my body for the sin of my soul? He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”
ReligionBelief.Net

6 Bold Prayers For Abundant Life

We are fortunate to have a God in heaven who we can turn to in times of praise and in times of need. There are times when you may feel the need to pray for abundance. These prayers for prosperity will lead you to connect with God more fully and increase abundance in your life. Sometimes, we get so caught up in our daily life that we don’t realize how abundant the universe is. We don’t see that the lack of abundance isn’t because it isn’t there but because we can’t see it with our eyes and mind. Instead of focusing on everything you don’t have, you can choose to focus on the abundance around you. The choice is yours. Here are five bold prayers for an abundant life.