The 49ers have been inviting lots of players for workouts recently. Dating as far back as when they brought on Marqise Lee, they have been bringing in player after player. Delanie Walker was one of them who worked out on Wednesday, then they signed tight end MyCole Pruitt, and now they are bringing in Canadian receiver/tight end Jevon Cottoy. The 49ers are lacking a true slot receiver and a replacement for Kendrick Bourne, so that could be why the 49ers are taking this route.