Arizona regulators adopt revamped clean-energy rules
Arizonans could see faster adoption of clean energy sources such as solar and wind after state regulators resurrected proposed clean-energy rules on Wednesday. Reversing course after rejecting similar rules just a few weeks ago, the Arizona Corporation Commission voted 3-2 to advance new rules that would require Arizona utilities to get 100% of their energy from carbon-free sources like solar, wind and nuclear by the end of 2070 — 20 years later than originally proposed.tucson.com