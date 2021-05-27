Cancel
Arizona State

Arizona regulators adopt revamped clean-energy rules

By David Wichner
tucson.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizonans could see faster adoption of clean energy sources such as solar and wind after state regulators resurrected proposed clean-energy rules on Wednesday. Reversing course after rejecting similar rules just a few weeks ago, the Arizona Corporation Commission voted 3-2 to advance new rules that would require Arizona utilities to get 100% of their energy from carbon-free sources like solar, wind and nuclear by the end of 2070 — 20 years later than originally proposed.

