Cape May, NJ

Kiwanis Club Upgrades Water Conservation Garden Through Project

By Press Release
Cape May County Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE MAY - The Kiwanis Club of Cape May serves their community all year long, and now they are helping to preserve Cape May’s landscape by sprucing up the Water Conservation Garden and Sitting Bench, located at Madison and Cape May avenues. According to a release, over 20 volunteers were...

City
Cape May, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Government
