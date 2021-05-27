Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Crystal Kung Minkoff Agrees With Garcelle Beauvais That She “Holds The Biggest Grudges” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

By Kim Stempel
realitytea.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast season marked the end of the road for two Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars. Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards’ bestie, popped out of her father John Mellencamp’s shadow to share some news. She was fired from the show. Teddi admitting that she was axed was a refreshing change of pace.

www.realitytea.com
Lisa Rinna
Kyle Richards
John Mellencamp
Andy Cohen
Denise Richards
Brandi Glanville
Garcelle
Garcelle Beauvais
Rob Minkoff
#Real Housewives#Rhobh#Realcoco
realitytea.com

Garcelle Beauvais Says Sutton Stracke “Is Not A Racist” And Is “Misunderstood” Amid Feud With Crystal Kung Minkoff

During the Season 11 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere, Garcelle Beauvais sat down with Lisa Rinna to address how Lisa had treated Denise Richards the previous season. Denise denied having a sexual encounter with RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville but was repeatedly pushed to address the situation by her co-stars. When Rinna apologized, she thought everything was settled.
realitytea.com

Kenya Moore Defends Kyle Richards After Calling Out Garcelle Beauvais’ Donation Oversight; Said It’s Not A “Black Or White” Issue, It’s A “Green” Issue

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore must have decided things were a little too calm in her world, so she fixed that… Kenya recently returned from filming the Housewives All-Star special in Turks & Caicos. She hung out with, well, pretty much everyone except Ramona Singer. Allegedly, the Real Housewives of New York star did not return back to the States with a lot of budding new friendships, which tracks for Mona.
Posted by
Primetimer

What made Kelly Dodd a great Real Housewives star is also what led to her downfall

"There was really no choice," says Lea Palmieri. "Kelly Dodd’s time on The Real Housewives of Orange County had to come to an end. If the viewers had their way, that would’ve been the case at least one season ago, but alas, we sat through the Covid season of RHOC as she spread misinformation on her social media at the worst, mocking others at best. As Bravo course corrects by nudging conversations on race and political correctness in every corner of every franchise, it’s clear there is no place for Kelly Dodd, a woman who is going to be who she is at every turn. Except, that’s also what made her a great Housewife. These days, it’s hard to come across a Housewife that isn’t simultaneously editing herself, imagining how their behavior and outfits will read on screen, and sometimes, preemptively coming up with Instagram captions for apologies they know they’ll have to publicly give when the show airs. Kelly didn’t seem to do any of those things. Like her friend Ramona Singer, who set her up with her now-husband, Fox News correspondent Rick Leventhal, Kelly was always Kelly. Now, in 2021, that’s a bit less of a compliment, but just a few years ago, yelling at another woman’s husband that he was a 'twerp' and a 'dork,' well, that was great TV. As Kelly often was! Kelly never seemed to notice when the cameras were on — only when they were off, in which case she turned her own on, which is ultimately what got her in trouble."
realitytea.com

Teddi Mellencamp Denies Being On Phone With Crystal Kung Minkoff When She Complained About Sutton Stracke

Last week’s episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ended with Sutton Stracke cautiously knocking on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s door before opening it and walking in. Sutton was convinced that bringing an outdoor coat from where it was left in the living room to Crystal’s bedroom would be appreciated. The gesture of a “good friend.” Unfortunately, Crystal and Sutton are neither “good” nor friends at this point.
peruzi.xyz

Garcelle Beauvais admits Sutton Stracke was ‘wrong’ during her heated conversation with Crystal Kung Minkoff about racial stereotypes

Garcelle Beauvais admits her friend Sutton Stracke was “wrong” while talking to Crystal Kung Minkoff. Stracke and Kung Minkoff were having a heated conversation about racial stereotypes. “Cutting Crystal off made people feel like she was not taking Crystal’s experience to heart,” she said. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Posted by
E! News

Kyle Richards Says Sutton Stracke & Crystal Kung Minkoff's RHOBH Feud Won't End Any Time Soon

Watch: Kyle Richard's Reveals She Never Wanted to Do Reality TV. Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff's feud is far from over. Things between these two The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been tense (to say the least) since season 11 premiered just a few weeks ago. And last night on the June 9 episode, the Bravo stars' tiff got even worse as Crystal called Sutton "creepy and weird" for entering her Lake Tahoe bedroom while she was naked (awkward!).
Posted by
E! News

Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How She Feels About a Return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Watch: Lisa Vanderpump Wants an Apology From Kyle Richards. Will Lisa Vanderpump ever pick back up her diamond?. On the June 3 episode of E! News' Daily Pop, the Overserved host revealed where she stands regarding a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As E! News readers well know, Vanderpump departed the hit docuseries after season nine and a fallout with castmate Kyle Richards.
Popculture

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Blasted as 'Ignorant' for Latest Controversial Post

Lisa Rinna is taking some flak from fans for her cavalier attitude towards drinking and alcoholism. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made an Instagram post on Friday joking that if she were a therapist, she would simply tell her clients: "Oh shut the f— up and have a drink." Many followers who rely on therapy commented that this was "ignorant" of Rinna.
realitytea.com

Kathy Hilton Says Kim Richards Was First Sister She Called Before Joining Real Housewives; Weighs In On Possibility Being On The Show With Kim And Kyle

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is back, and with a bang! So far so good on season 11 being the comeback we not only needed, but deserved. Fans eagerly awaited the season 11 drop for not one, but TWO promising shake ups. The first is of course Erika Jayne’s downfall legal drama. Despite singing her husband, Tom Girardi’s, praises in a recent episode, fans now know Erika was already very aware of the litigation about to take place. Meanwhile, the other women seem to have zero idea what Erika goes through at night. I’m absolutely giddy to see how her otherwise loyal friends, Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards take the news.
Page Six

Kyle Richards reveals how Erika Jayne is doing after Hulu doc

Kyle Richards says her “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” pal is “OK” in the wake of Hulu’s damning documentary, “The Housewife and the Hustler,” which aired this week. “I mean, you know, obviously it’s a hard time,” Richards, 52, told Access Hollywood on Wednesday, “but she’s doing OK.”. Jayne,...
realitytea.com

Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Recap: Lessons On Understanding Boundaries

Sutton Stracke’s outburst on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was BONKERS. It’s never nice to leave someone out of the loop, but her reaction was over the top. It proved that Sutton might not be built for a show like this. If she can’t handle something that mundane, how can she handle the big drama? Not everyone is equipped to handle the pitfalls of reality TV, and she might be one of them.
realitytea.com

Erika Jayne’s Ghostwriter Claims Denise Richards Was On “Do Not Hire” List Prior To Joining Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

We’re off to the races with yet another season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and it seems like this season has a chance of being as great as the good old days. Last year, despite the show successfully attracting plenty of viewers, was hard to watch. The group ganged up on everyone’s favorite raggamuffin Denise Richards after she wouldn’t admit to hooking up with Brandi Glanville. Brandi really finally thought she had a shot at getting a diamond back in her hand by outing Denise. But in the end, Denise has the last laugh (with a Casamigos in hand) because she’s a real-life successful actress with a happy family. And Brandi is just begging for Bravo to give her a check any way they can. And now blaming the whole rumor on her only friend Kim Richards.
bravotv.com

Crystal Kung Minkoff Sums Up Her Experience on the RHOBH Lake Tahoe Trip

The ladies might have made their way back to Beverly Hills by the end of the June 9 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — but before they got home and unpacked their bags, there was more girls' trip to experience in Lake Tahoe, where they seemed to be unpacking some baggage with each other.