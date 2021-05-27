Special Weather Statement issued for Central Piscataquis, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northern Piscataquis A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PISCATAQUIS COUNTY At 836 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chesuncook to near Northeast Carry. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Chesuncook, Northeast Carry, Lobster Township, South Branch Pond, Baxter State Park and Telos Lake. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.