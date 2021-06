Associated Press tells staff it made mistakes in firing of Emily Wilder

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department is suing Georgia over its new voting law for allegedly "denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race." He also had a warning for other states considering similar laws: "Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act." Watch his remarks. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​