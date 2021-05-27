Cancel
Associated Press tells staff it made mistakes in firing of Emily Wilder

By Jeremy Barr
Laredo Morning Times
 2021-05-27

Senior managers at the Associated Press admitted fault on Wednesday in the firing last week of a 22-year-old junior staffer, Emily Wilder, who was being targeted by right-wing commentators over her political activism in college. Wilder was fired last Wednesday for violating the news organization's social media policy. Company managers...

www.lmtonline.com
New York City, NYwamc.org

Morning Headlines With Marina Villeneuve Of The Associated Press

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Marina Villeneuve of the Associated Press about Juneteenth, which became the country's 12th federal holiday Thursday. In New York City, municipal workers will not be getting paid for the holiday this year, despite a previous pledge from Mayor Bill de Blasio. They also discuss the...
Women's HealthTimes Daily

AP-NORC poll: Most say restrict abortion after 1st trimester

NEW YORK (AP) — A solid majority of Americans believe most abortions should be legal in the first three months of a woman’s pregnancy, but most say the procedure should usually be illegal in the second and third trimesters, according to a new poll. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All...
Economytalkingbiznews.com

FDA reporter Kaplan is departing NY Times

Sheila Kaplan, who covers the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the tobacco industry, is leaving the New York Times. She has been at the paper for the past four years. Kaplan previously was at STAT as a Washington correspondent. Kaplan was a 2011-2014 investigative reporting fellow at the Edmond...
Chicago, ILEditor and Puplisher

How Chicago is Reimagining the Future of Local Journalism as Papers Decline

Alden Global Capital has wasted no time living up to its reputation for squeezing costs since acquiring Tribune Publishing last month, quickly offering a buyout to newsroom employees at the Chicago Tribune, among the largest daily newspapers in the country. The $630m deal makes the New York-based hedge fund the second-largest newspaper owner in the US, behind Gannett, publisher of USA Today.
Politicstalkingbiznews.com

Politico hires Ward as national security reporter

Alex Ward will be joining Politico as a national security reporter and author of a new “National Security Daily” newsletter. Previously, he was at Vox where he recently held the post of White House reporter. Before that, he was a staff writer, national security. Ward has also interned at U.S....
Environmenttalkingbiznews.com

Washington Post taps Sarkisova as Climate Solutions editor

The Washington Post has named Dayana Sarkisova a climate solutions editor on the national desk. Her new role begins July 6. Previously, Sarkisova was deputy editor of By The Way, the Post’s travel vertical. Prior to the Post, she was at Vox where she served as deputy engagement editor, SB Nation and then as deputy editor, SB Nation.
Georgia Statealaturkanews.com

Attorney General Merrick Garland announces lawsuit over Georgia voting law

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department is suing Georgia over its new voting law for allegedly "denying or abridging the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of their race." He also had a warning for other states considering similar laws: "Where we believe the civil rights of Americans have been violated, we will not hesitate to act." Watch his remarks. CBSN is CBS News’ 24/7 digital streaming news service featuring live, anchored coverage available for free across all platforms. Launched in November 2014, the service is a premier destination for breaking news and original storytelling from the deep bench of CBS News correspondents and reporters. CBSN features the top stories of the day as well as deep dives into key issues facing the nation and the world. CBSN has also expanded to launch local news streaming services in major markets across the country. CBSN is currently available on CBSNews.com and the CBS News app across more than 20 platforms, as well as the Paramount+ subscription service. Subscribe to the CBS News YouTube channel: http://youtube.com/cbsnews​
POTUSFox News

White House press secretary Psaki holds briefing

Mississippi Stateamericasnewshub.com

AP Poll: 65 Percent of Americans Say Second-Trimester Abortions Should Be Illegal | National Review

This fall, the Supreme Court will hear a case that will decide whether U.S. Constitution prohibits the state of Mississippi from limiting legal abortion for any reason to the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. The Mississippi law includes exceptions for later abortions if the pregnancy threatens the mother’s physical health or when the child suffers from a condition that is “incompatible with life outside the womb.”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Dan Gainor: NY Times PR account with few followers on Twitter is paper's odd line of defense against critics

When New York Times staffers get caught up in controversy, the Gray Lady turns to … its public relations Twitter account. The PR account has been a front line of defense for prominent Times staffers including Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman, editorial board member Mara Gay, and controversial 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones. That’s just in the month of June.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden names Cindy McCain as ambassador to UN food agency

President Biden nominated Cindy McCain, the widow of GOP Sen. John McCain, to serve as ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House has announced. McCain, an Arizona businesswoman, crossed party lines to endorse Biden over former President Donald Trump in September 2020 and spoke...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Elk County, PAwesb.com

FBI Feared PA Would Try to Seize “Hijacked” Gold

Newly unsealed court filings suggest that the Federal Government dug up a stretch of state-owned land in Elk County because they were afraid the State would seize gold that legend said had been buried there. According to an affidavit obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, an FBI agent applied for a...