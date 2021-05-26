MIT baseball coach uses sensors, motion capture technology to teach pitching

It will not come as a surprise to my fellow clinicians that the pandemic has spurred a boom in digital health and health technology innovation, evidenced by the increasing sales pitches we receive for these new solutions. Our practice has experienced both successful and unsuccessful technology partnerships, and we have developed a framework for evaluating the solutions that work best for us. At the core of this framework is limiting the obstructions between providers and patients. There are already so many factors interrupting our work with patients: computer screens, pharmacies, insurance companies, the list goes on. As a primary care provider, my central focus will always be on my connection to the people in my care. Whatever technology partnerships our practice pursues have to enhance that relationship, not detract from it.