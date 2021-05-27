Semi crashes on I-90 in Spokane, spilling wood chips on highway and forcing closure of exit
A crashed semi spewed a truckload of cedar wood chips onto Interstate 90 on Wednesday afternoon not far from downtown Spokane, forcing the closure of an exit. At around 4:20 p.m., a semi carrying cedar bark chips on the westbound I-90 off-ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 195 tipped over, spilling its contents on the road, according to a tweet on the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter page.www.spokesman.com