Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City, Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baltimore; Baltimore City; Harford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN HARFORD AND CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES AND NORTHERN BALTIMORE CITY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for northern Maryland. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.