Special Weather Statement issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Furnas, Gosper, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Furnas; Gosper; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHELPS...WESTERN KEARNEY SOUTHWESTERN BUFFALO...GOSPER...SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON AND NORTHWESTERN FURNAS COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 737 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending roughly from near Kearney to near Bertrand to 9 miles south of Elwood. These storms are drifting slowly east- southeast. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kearney, Holdrege, Minden, Elm Creek, Bertrand, Axtell, Elwood, Odessa, Loomis, Funk, Riverdale, Atlanta and Smithfield. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.