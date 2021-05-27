Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Cumberland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND CAPE MAY COUNTIES At 835 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Green Creek, or 10 miles northwest of Cape May, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ocean City, Cape May, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, Woodbine, Sea Isle City, Estell Manor, Avalon, West Cape May, Stone Harbor, Corbin City, Cape May Court House, Leesburg, Scotch Bonnet, Beesleys Point, Seaville, Dennisville, Strathmere, Eldora and North Cape May. This includes Garden State Parkway between mile markers 0 and 26. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.