Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellsworth, McPherson, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ellsworth; McPherson; Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MCPHERSON...NORTHEASTERN RICE AND SOUTHEASTERN ELLSWORTH COUNTIES At 734 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just east of Geneseo, or 13 miles northeast of Lyons, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Marquette. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH