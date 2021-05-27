Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 18:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HITCHCOCK COUNTY UNTIL 815 PM CDT At 735 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Palisade, or 13 miles northwest of Trenton, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Trenton, Culbertson and Palisade. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Nebraska.alerts.weather.gov