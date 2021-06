The 24-year veteran Fox News senior correspondent is leaving less than a year after he and Dodd wed in October 2020. The announcement of his departure comes two days after Dodd was dropped from her Bravo reality show. “When Rick came to us and asked to cease reporting breaking news nationally and remain in Los Angeles where we relocated him at his request in 2020, we understood and respected his decision to spend more time with his wife building a new life in California," Fox News said in a statement. "We wish him much luck and happiness in all of his future endeavors and thank him for his incredible contributions to Fox News Media over the last 24 years.”