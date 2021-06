It’s time for the WWE and Vince McMahon to wake up and fix Monday Night RAW. Here are five easy ideas that can help them do just that. The WWE clearly treats Smackdown as their “A” show these days, but that doesn’t mean RAW can’t be just as entertaining. Vince McMahon and the company’s brain trust need to stop ignoring their former flagship program. Monday Night RAW needs to be fixed immediately before viewers tune out for good.