Why Do Some Fans Think Kate and Toby Are Still Together on ‘This Is Us’?
Why Do Some Fans Think Kate and Toby Are Still Together on ‘This Is Us’?. The season finale of This Is Us aired last night, and fans were not prepared for what happened. The episode was fairly predictable, as it revolved around Kevin and Madison’s wedding day. However, in the final five minutes, the writers managed to cram in a twist that completely changed the Pearsons’ lives, particularly Kate and Toby’s.washingtonnewsday.com