Why Do Some Fans Think Kate and Toby Are Still Together on ‘This Is Us’?

By Helena Tuana
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Do Some Fans Think Kate and Toby Are Still Together on ‘This Is Us’?. The season finale of This Is Us aired last night, and fans were not prepared for what happened. The episode was fairly predictable, as it revolved around Kevin and Madison’s wedding day. However, in the final five minutes, the writers managed to cram in a twist that completely changed the Pearsons’ lives, particularly Kate and Toby’s.

washingtonnewsday.com
Milo Ventimiglia
‘This Is Us’ Finale Introduces Shocking Twist in New Flash-Forward: What Happened Between Kate and Toby?

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from the Tuesday, May 25, finale of This Is Us. So, she is alive? Throughout This Is Us, multiple flash-forward scenes reveal the family 10-15 years in the future visiting an ailing Rebecca (Mandy Moore). In those scenes, Toby (Chris Sullivan) is not wearing a wedding ring and has made a comment that he’s not sure “she” would want him there.
5th season this is us Closed on Tuesday night, And it was definitely an emotional roller coaster. We don’t expect anything else!After a few glimpses Flash forwardOne of the biggest mysteries of the last few seasons is the future marriage of Kate and Toby.The couple experienced several major life events, including: Premature birth of their son, Jack and his daughter Hayley’s adoption, but perhaps there was a hint that their marriage couldn’t survive through the flashforward part of the timeline. So what is their marriage deal?
Kate and Toby's Divorce on 'This Is Us' Was Seemingly Just Confirmed (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us. Among all of the tragedy and heartache on This Is Us, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), or "Katoby," if you will, have always been a shining beacon of light and hope. But after it became clear they aren’t together in any of the flash-forwards, fans have begun to question if Kate and Toby get divorced on This Is Us.
This Is Us Reveals the State of Kate and Toby's Marriage in the Flash Forward

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The fifth season of This Is Us came to a close on Tuesday night, and it's definitely been a roller coaster of emotions. We wouldn't expect anything else! After getting several glimpses of the flash forward, one of the biggest mysteries these past few seasons has been the state of Kate and Toby's marriage in the future. The couple has gone through some major life events, including the premature birth of their son Jack and the adoption of their daughter Hailey, but there have been hints that perhaps their marriage doesn't survive up through the flash forward part of the timeline. So, what's the deal with their marriage?
