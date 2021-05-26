Why Do Some Fans Think Kate and Toby Are Still Together on ‘This Is Us’?

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. The fifth season of This Is Us came to a close on Tuesday night, and it's definitely been a roller coaster of emotions. We wouldn't expect anything else! After getting several glimpses of the flash forward, one of the biggest mysteries these past few seasons has been the state of Kate and Toby's marriage in the future. The couple has gone through some major life events, including the premature birth of their son Jack and the adoption of their daughter Hailey, but there have been hints that perhaps their marriage doesn't survive up through the flash forward part of the timeline. So, what's the deal with their marriage?