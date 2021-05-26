Cancel
What we know about Kate and Philip’s wedding on this is us

By paulvikander
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe· this is us The season 5 finale was a big fuss, but did you really expect anything less?After making fun of Kevin and Madison wedding Two in the last few episodes Don’t actually go down the aisle In the last episode. From the bottom of my heart, the pair realize that they are simply not intended to get married while they are twin co-parents. However, the wedding takes place in episodes. In the last few seconds you get another flashforward for Kate’s wedding, It’s not Toby.. The writer is good at dropping Easter eggs, so there were many blinking moments in the final scene, and probably not all. Don’t worry, we disassembled them all first. Here’s what we know about that new flashforward:

