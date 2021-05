WWE announced back on April 15, one year to the date after they cut more than 30 wrestlers and furloughed dozens of backstage and office employees, that it would be releasing 10 wrestlers from the Raw and SmackDown rosters. That list was highlighted by a potential world champion in Samoa Joe, a promising young star in Chelsea Green and two fan favorites in The IIconics. But the budget cuts didn't stop there, as the promotion released another round of wrestlers — this time comprised NXT stars and WWE Performance Center trainees — earlier this week. The latest name to be confirmed was controversial former NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream on Thursday.