Cryptocurrency, videogaming power Nvidia to record earnings

4 Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Now. With investors digesting the latest update from the Federal Reserve, tech stocks could present an interesting opportunity now. Accordingly, quantum computing stocks could be worth watching in the stock market now. What is quantum computing might you ask? As the name suggests, this area of tech primarily consists of computers that employ quantum theory. Without going too deep into the details, quantum computers operate on the same tech that enables physicists to predict the movement of subatomic particles. In short, this means of estimation translates to quantum computers being able to outperform the cutting-edge supercomputers of today. For these reasons, investors looking to bet on the next phase of computing would be eyeing the sector now.