Cryptocurrency, videogaming power Nvidia to record earnings

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNvidia Corp. reported a record quarterly revenue and profit, propelled by demand for videogaming and cryptocurrency and despite a broad-based shortage of semiconductors. The chipmaker on Wednesday posted net income for its most recent quarter of $1.91 billion, more than double the year-prior figure. Revenue rose 84% to $5.66 billion. Both profit and revenue exceeded expectations, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Jensen Huang
Nvidia Corp
