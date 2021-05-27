Cryptocurrency, videogaming power Nvidia to record earnings
Nvidia Corp. reported a record quarterly revenue and profit, propelled by demand for videogaming and cryptocurrency and despite a broad-based shortage of semiconductors. The chipmaker on Wednesday posted net income for its most recent quarter of $1.91 billion, more than double the year-prior figure. Revenue rose 84% to $5.66 billion. Both profit and revenue exceeded expectations, according to analysts surveyed by FactSet.www.foxbusiness.com