Oxnard, CA

Oxnard man charged in stabbing death of wife

By Travis Schlepp
News Channel 3-12
 23 days ago
OXNARD, Calif. - An Oxnard man accused of stabbing and killing his wife last week has been charged with murder.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that Fernando Jarquin, 36, has been charged with the murder of Karla Cabrera.

Cabrera was killed last week after she was stabbed multiple times in her own home. Other family members, including the couple's two young children, were at the home at the time of the attack, police said.

Witnesses identified Jarquin as Cabrera's husband and attacker. Police said Cabrera was stabbed after an argument.

Jarquin fled the scene on foot and was later found by police and transported to the hospital for treatment of "self-inflicted" stab wounds.

Jarquin appeared in court Wednesday to face charges for murder with a special allegation that he used a knife during the crime.

He is currently in police custody without bail. He is due back in court on June 10.

This is the sixth homicide in Oxnard this year.

