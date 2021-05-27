Cancel
EVIL DEAD RISE Headed To HBO Max; Alyssa Sutherland And Lily Sullivan To Lead Cast

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 23 days ago

Though a theatrical release may also be planned, the upcoming Evil Dead reboot, now officially titled Evil Dead Rise, is heading straight to HBO Max. THR reports that the horror flick is scheduled to shoot in New Zealand next month, with Alyssa Sutherland (The Mist, Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic and Hanging Rock, Jungle) on board to play the lead roles.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Robert Tapert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Evil Dead#Hbo#Jungle#Army Of Darkness#Irish
