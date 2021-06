Park at a secure lot in Bridal Veil and hop a bus for stops at eight popular scenic spots. The Columbia River Gorge is one of the most spectacular and popular tourist destinations in the Pacific Northwest with more than two million visitors annually. But it's maybe too popular. For folks hoping for a Saturday stroll or Sunday waterfall interlude, it may seem like all two million are there at once competing for a parking spot. Roads are congested, parking is scarce and cars are vandalized.