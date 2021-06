Recomended for ages 5+. Add some fun to your family movie night with our kit! Have an interactive experience while watching Moana together. Dance, throw lava balls, display your Heart of Te Fiti and more! After the movie, enjoy a craft together. Each kit contains all you need for four family members. Contains latex balloon. One kit per family, please. Limited to 75. Please note: The movie Moana is not included in the kit. Moana is available for check out from Allen Public Library or via streaming for families with Disney+.