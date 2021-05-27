Cancel
DOJ Announces Coordinated Law Enforcement Action to Combat Health Care Fraud Related to COVID-19

 23 days ago

The Department of Justice today announced criminal charges against 14 defendants, including 11 newly-charged defendants and three who were charged in superseding indictments, in seven federal districts across the United States for their alleged participation in various health care fraud schemes that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic and resulted in over $143 million in false billings.

