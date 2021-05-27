Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fraud Crimes

Former Minister of Government of Bolivia, Owner of Florida-Based Company, and Three Others Charged in Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 23 days ago

Two Bolivian nationals and three U.S. citizens were arrested on May 21, and May 22, in Florida and Georgia on criminal charges related to their alleged roles in a bribery and money laundering scheme. The former Minister of Government of Bolivia and another former Bolivian official are accused of receiving bribes paid by a U.S. company and individuals to secure a Bolivian government contract, and then using the U.S. financial system to launder those bribes.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bribery#Money Laundering#Justice Department#Bolivian#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Special Agent#Hsi#The Criminal Division#Fcpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Department of Justice
News Break
Google
Related
Politicsmacaubusiness.com

Portugal: Former minister remains silent at money laundering trial

The former board director of state bank CGD, Armando Vara, told the collective of judges today that he does not intend to make statements as a defendant in the trial in which he responds to a crime of money laundering. Given Armando Vara’s choice to remain silent, the session lasted...
Fraud CrimesNew York Post

China arrests 1,100 crypto users on money laundering charges

China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies is heating up with a series of arrests that suggest digital currency users can be traced. More than 1,100 people who allegedly used cryptocurrencies to launder profits from frauds were arrested Wednesday, the country’s Ministry of Public Security said in a statement. The busts involved 170...
Lawgoldrushcam.com

Florida Man Guilty in Transnational Money Laundering Operation Involving Elder Fraud

June 14, 2021 - TYLER, Texas – A Floridian who moved to Sulphur Springs, Texas has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. Jeremy Christopher Jones, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering today before U.S. Magistrate...
Houston, TXOrange Leader

Houston man arrested for multimillion-dollar wire fraud and money laundering scheme

Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Peter C. Fitzhugh, the Special Agent-in-Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”) in New York, announced today that GUILLERMO PEREZ was arrested this morning for defrauding businesses and individuals of more than $2.2 million through business email compromise and bank fraud schemes. PEREZ will be presented tomorrow in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Lawoc-breeze.com

New charges filed against medical technology company president and two others in alleged fraudulent COVID-19 testing scheme

A federal grand jury handed down a superseding indictment against the president of California-based medical technology company Arrayit Corporation, Mark Schena, in connection with the submission of over $70 million in false and fraudulent claims for allergy and COVID-19 testing. Additionally, a criminal information was filed against each of Paul Haje, Arrayit’s Vice President of Marketing, and Marc Jablonski, president of an Arizona-based marketing organization, in related schemes. The new charges are part of coordinated law enforcement actions filed in seven federal districts throughout the United States in response to alleged health care fraud schemes that are said to have exploited the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice estimates that over $143 million in false billings were generated in connection with these cases. A press release issued by the U.S. Department of Justice summarizing the nationwide coordinated law enforcement actions can be found here.
Sioux Falls, SD101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls woman sentenced on federal meth and money laundering charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls woman convicted of meth and money laundering charges is sentenced to 108 months in federal prison. Maria Delsolorro Garibay, age 37, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and conspiracy to launder money was sentenced on June 3 by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Emma Coronel Aispuro: El Chapo’s wife pleads guilty to three charges including drug trafficking and money laundering

Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of notorious drug trafficker El Chapo, pleaded guilty to three counts on Thursday, including conspiracy to distribute drugs, conspiracy to launder money, and drug trafficking.The 31-year-old, who was arrested in February at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, appeared in federal court in Washington DC wearing a green jail uniform to enter her guilty plea on federal charges related to her husband’s drug cartel. During the hearing, Ms Coronel Aispuro spoke through an interpreter. She pleaded guilty to three counts during the hearing, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Wives of Chicago Twins Who Helped Convict ‘El Chapo' Charged in Money Laundering Case

The wives of two of the most significant drug informants in U.S. history have been named as defendants in a money laundering case in Chicago, according to federal prosecutors. Vivianna Lopez, also known as Mia Flores, and Valerie Gaytan, also known as Olivia Flores, have been charged with conspiring to launder illicit drug proceeds for more than a decade, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
Kailua, HIPosted by
Shore News Network

Kailua man receives over 24 years in prison for drug trafficking and money laundering

HONOLULU – United States District Judge Derrick K. Watson sentenced Justin K. Wilcox, aka Justin Kaanoi, aka Ali’i, 39, of Kailua, Hawaii, today to concurrent imprisonment terms of 295 months and 240 months for his roles in conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine and commit money laundering, respectively. Wilcox previously pled guilty on August 5, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of cocaine and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Wilcox also received with five- and three-year concurrent terms of supervised release to follow imprisonment.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Syracuse Man Indicted for Assaulting a U.S. Postal Employee

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Javon Mayo, age 29, of Syracuse, was arraigned today on an indictment charging him with assaulting a United States Postal Service employee, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Joshua McCallister, Acting Postal Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.