Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Child Pornography

By Press Release
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 23 days ago

CONCORD – Russell Graham, 41, of Lowell, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in federal court to distribution of child pornography, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about May 1, 2020, a Nashua police officer acting in an undercover...

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

