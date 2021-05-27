Cancel
Zachary Man Sentenced to 200 Months in Federal Prison for Gun and Drug Charges

Acting United States Attorney Ellison C. Travis announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Eddie Darnell Jones, Sr., age 47, of Zachary, Louisiana, to 200 months in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The Court further sentenced Jones to serve four years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.

