Former Doctor Sentenced to Prison for Illegally Prescribing Oxycodone
Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that JENNIFER FARRELL, 38, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer in New Haven to 30 days of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for writing illegal prescriptions for oxycodone while she was a doctor in New Haven. Judge Meyer also ordered Farrell to perform 600 hours of community service while she is on supervised release.www.shorenewsnetwork.com