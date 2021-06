OCEAN CITY, MD – On June 16, 2021, at approximately 3:47 a.m., Ocean City police officers responded to the 100 blk of 27th Street for a report of an armed robbery. Upon the officer’s arrival, they met with the victim, 18, Reading, PA. The victim informed officers that he had exchanged words with five individuals on a motel balcony. The five individuals then confronted the victim in the parking lot. The victim told officers that one of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed the grip of a handgun. The victim was then robbed of his personal property. The five suspects left the area with the victim’s belongings. The victim was able to provide officers with detailed descriptions of the five suspects.