HUNTINGDON — Juniata College softball standout, Cate Baran was recently named to the Landmark All-Conference second team as a pitcher. The freshman, a graduate of Tyrone, started 11 games with 12 total appearances. She pitched eight complete games. Baran worked 64• innings in the circle before the Landmark postseason, posting a 3-9 record with a 3.16 ERA. She led the team with 57 strikeouts and 13 walks.