Akron, OH

Akron City Councilman Rich Swirsky dies at 68 after leukemia battle

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkron City Councilman Rich Swirsky died in home hospice care Tuesday after battling leukemia, council President Margo Sommerville confirmed. He was 68. Swirsky went public in late November with his diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia and announced he was temporarily stepping away from most duties while undergoing chemotherapy. The Ward 1 representative had become unresponsive to treatment, his family shared in a weekend Facebook post.

