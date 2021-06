This year’s Juneteenth is a combination of education, entertainment, and giving back. Jazz, Blues, and a live DJ playing music that reaches the soul. Resource tables with a local therapist, yoga specialist, breathwork experts, and other community services that provide much-needed services. Soul food for the entire community to enjoy, all food will be served with the intention to feed the community and create a space to connect, learn, and most importantly celebrate. To tie the event together it is paramount to have a philanthropy aspect, thus this year we will have a clothing drive and food drive for the NDSU Food Pantry and Youthworks NDs We’ve Got You Covered back to the school clothing drive.