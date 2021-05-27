Blumhouse & Crypt TV Team Up For New Podcast Thriller The Mordeo
Blumhouse Television is teaming up with Crypt TV to produce a new thriller podcast based on the web series The Mordeo. iHeartRadio will be the home for the series, which will consist of ten episodes and will be directed by Alex Kemp. The Mordeo, "a ravenous, bloodthirsty creature", has over 35 million views across Crypt TV's YouTube and Facebook channels, one of the most successful properties they have. This will be the first Crypt TV feature to be adapted into audio, and is part of an overall deal with Blumhouse that dates back to 2019.bleedingcool.com