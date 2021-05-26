Words to Live By: The best answer to divisiveness? Love
I am amazed at how complex the world seems to get. There are so many ways of doing things. Did you know that there are four different ways to print your document from your computer? And every day the news just makes things more complex as our own country, along with all the cultures of the global world, comes to us on TV and social media. England voted to leave the European Union. Now Scotland is voting whether to leave Great Britain.www.apg-wi.com