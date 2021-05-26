Words to Live By: The best answer to divisiveness? Love

Baby wants to play and roam and explore and get into all sorts of mischief. Meanwhile, you just want to sip your coffee in peace and quiet — pretty please. If you need a designated place to keep your oh-so-curious cutie safely housed while you get stuff done (or, you know, just chill out for a hot second), it may be time to get yourself and your mini a playard. These veritable baby jails (we say that with affection, of course) give your mini mover and shaker ample open space to enjoy within the confines of four walls. Playards vary in price and features. Some are simple, others have built-in toys, and many come with outdoor canopies and extra accessories. Want to shop the options? Here are our picks for the best playards.