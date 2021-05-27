Cancel
Denver, CO

Jade Mountain Brewery and Teahouse Infuses Beers with Asian Flavors

By Courtney Holden
5280.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSip refreshing lychee fruit sours, spicy Sichuan pepper stouts, and dragonfruit-oolong hard teas at the Aurora brewery, which opened May 1. Not many people become fluent in a new language by talking about beer. But Denver native Sean Guerrero isn’t one to follow the standard path. “The area we were in was … mostly the local Chinese people. Nobody spoke English,” he remembers of Huzhou, a town in western China’s Zhejiang province he moved to in 2015. “I had to learn Chinese just by explaining beers and styles and flavors.”

