Jade Mountain Brewery and Teahouse Infuses Beers with Asian Flavors

Sip refreshing lychee fruit sours, spicy Sichuan pepper stouts, and dragonfruit-oolong hard teas at the Aurora brewery, which opened May 1. Not many people become fluent in a new language by talking about beer. But Denver native Sean Guerrero isn’t one to follow the standard path. “The area we were in was … mostly the local Chinese people. Nobody spoke English,” he remembers of Huzhou, a town in western China’s Zhejiang province he moved to in 2015. “I had to learn Chinese just by explaining beers and styles and flavors.”