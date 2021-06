The 2021 Madison County Buddy Ball League played its first game of the five-week season on April 17. From the first pitch in Spring of 2018, the Madison County Buddy Ball League made sure any kid who wanted to play ball, could. The non-competitive league gives children and adults ages 6 and up--with any type of disability--the opportunity to be a part of a team. The league has two age divisions, 6-18 and 19 and up.