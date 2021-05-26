Going for gold

Earlier this month, nine Fredericktown athletes traveled to North County High School to compete in the MAAA Track & Field Special Olympics. The athletes, Justice Bowman, Caraline Davis, Emily Houart, Caleb Kelley, Dilana Kennedy, Abby Roach, Ayden Kemp, Tayte Kemp and Drake Tallevast were accompanied by student council members Laci Francis, Emiliee Goldsmith, Shayan Russom, Lexi Stamp, Emma Lewis, Emma Revelle, Andrew Starkey, Hunter Hennen, Rylie Rehkop, McCoy Clark, Linley Rehkop and Julianna Miller who were there to be their buddies along the way and just have some fun.