The Owl House – “Separate Tides” What To Expect. Tomorrow is a good day as we get a new episode of The Owl House on Disney Channel as season two kicks off with Luz and her friends. The show really picked up steam in the end of season one so we are excited to see what is means that Eda has lost her powers and Luz can currently not get back home. So in “Separate Tides” Luz is trying to collect on a bounty to help the Owl House out, as we can only imagine what is going on without Eda being able to keep it up with her magic.