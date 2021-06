Two researchers from Missouri University of Science and Technology have recently published new books focusing on advanced topics in mathematics. Dr. Martin Bohner, Curators’ Distinguished Professor of mathematics and statistics, is a co-author of the book Lyapunov Inequalities and Applications. Dr. Vy Le, professor of mathematics and statistics, is a co-author of the book Multi-Valued Variational Inequalities and Inclusions. Both books are published by Springer.