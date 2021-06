Participants in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program will see a temporary increase in their benefits for the purchase of fruits and vegetables. With funds provided by the American Rescue Act of 2021, USDA is boosting the cash value for purchase of fruits and vegetables by more than three times the current amount. More specifically, SJBPH WIC families will see an increase in their fruit and vegetable allowance to $35/month for each mom and child on WIC for June through September, 2021. This generous increase helps support WIC participants’ needs for healthy foods during the COVID pandemic.