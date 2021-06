The Alabama Crimson Tide took a thrilling 3-2 victory over Tennessee in 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon. The Tide used strong pitching to hold the 4th ranked Vols to two unearned runs in the game. In four contest’s with UT this season the Tide has won two of them and lost one by one run and another in 11 innings. Bama improved to 31-22 and UT fell to 42-15 on the year.