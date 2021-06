The Braves have undoubtedly been one of the biggest disappointments in all of baseball this season. Even sitting at 30-33, Atlanta is still only 5.0 games back of the Mets for first place in the NL East. However, with the Mets missing a few games due to COVID, the Braves only have two fewer wins than New York. With the Phillies still between the Braves and Mets, Atlanta has to capitalize on these next two weeks. The NL East as a whole has been pretty bad, so not all hope is lost. That light of hope will get a lot dimmer if the Braves can’t get hot over these next two weeks, as they will face off against the Mets seven times leading up to July.