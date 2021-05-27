Naomi Osaka says she won’t talk to press during French Open: “I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”

Though Naomi Osaka's announcement of her dropping out of the French Open and German Open tournaments came as a surprise to many of Osaka’s followers, there has been plenty of support from her fans and corporations for the 23-year-old tennis pro who chose to take time off because of mental health concerns. From examples of support from companies such as the Calm App offering to pay fines for tennis players skipping press briefings, to Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, who, when he was age 22, also found it difficult to deal with media commitments. “When you’re young and you’re thrown into the limelight, it weighs heavily, and most of us are not prepared,” said Hamilton.