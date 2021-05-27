Naomi Osaka says she won’t talk to press during French Open: “I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me.”
The idea of accredited members of the media interviewing players or coaches after games dates back more than a century, but it’s come under some fire recently. And some athletes have chosen not to participate even if they’ll be fined for that stance, most recently Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets. The latest to take that approach is tennis star Naomi Osaka (seen above at the U.S. Open last September), who tweeted Wednesday that she’ll not participate in any press conferences or interviews during the French Open (the main draw takes place Thursday night):awfulannouncing.com