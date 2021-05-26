Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Joseph, MO

Western soccer announces 2021 schedule

By Brandon Zenner News-Press NOW
Posted by 
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T4p8e_0aCaURMa00
Missouri Western senior midfielder Lillian Davis battles for the ball against Central Missouri at Spratt Stadium. File photo | News-Press NOW

Missouri Western soccer will open its first competitive season in two years on Friday, Sept. 3, at Spratt Stadium.

The Griffons unveiled their 2021 schedule Wednesday, which includes a 6 p.m. opener against Concordia-St. Paul ahead of a home match against Rockhurst on Sunday, Sept. 5.

Western will then hit the road for four straight games before returning home against Central Missouri on Friday, Sept. 24 in a non-conference matchup.

MIAA play begins Sunday, Sept. 26 against Missouri Southern before another week of home games against Emporia State and Washburn.

Western will play four more road games before returning home to face Newman, Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State.

Western will end the season Oct. 31 at Central Missouri.

The Griffons and the MIAA had an abbreviated spring schedule in 2021 with Western and first-year coach Damian Macias finishing with an 8-3-2 record. The Griffons lost in the championship game of the MIAA Spring Tournament to Central Oklahoma.

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
279
Followers
107
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for St. Joseph News-Press

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Joseph, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Saint Joseph, MO
Sports
City
Washburn, MO
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Missouri State#Central Oklahoma#Road Games#Home Games#Rockhurst#Miaa#Missouri Southern#Central Missouri#Emporia State#Missouri Western Soccer#Spratt Stadium#Concordia St#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Northwest names new softball coach

Northwest Missouri State has named Naomi Tellez as the 10th head coach in the Bearcat softball program's history, athletic director Andy Peterson announced Wednesday. "I'm excited for Naomi to join our team," Peterson said. "She's a young and energetic up-and-comer in the profession and we're lucky to have her at Northwest. It's a unique situation for the program, so it's going to be fun to see how the young women respond to the change of pace and a fresh start.
Ozark, MOPosted by
St. Joseph News-Press

Heartbreaking finish halts Lafayette's title run

OZARK, Mo. — After being just three outs away from advancing to its first championship appearance, the Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Kennett 11-4 in the Class 4 State Semifinals Wednesday at U.S. Baseball Park. The Irish led 4-2 going into the seventh inning, but...
Saint Joseph, MOmaryvilleforum.com

Rockets end season with extra-innings loss

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — West Nodaway will have an excellent chance next Saturday to retire the blue and white with a couple state championships at the Class 1 Track and Field State Championships, but the final Rocket team to take the field in competition was able to leave it with its heads held high this Saturday.
Missouri Statekq2.com

Central senior signs NLI to join Bearcat Steppers at Northwest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Central senior Ellie Maguire signed her National Letter of Intent Thursday to continue her dancing career. Maguire will head to Northwest Missouri State and join the Bearcat Steppers. "I'm excited and it's just something that I'm going to look forward to," Maguire said. 1 Simple Change That...
Savannah, MOkq2.com

Lafayette tops Savannah in regular-season finale

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team finishes the regular season with a win against Savannah Tuesday. Lafayette defeated Savannah, 2-0. The Irish jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first and added another run in the fourth. Lafayette is the No. 1 seed in Class 4...