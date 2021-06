Between its protected status and local community of outspoken preservationists, new construction in the Central Park West Historic District has been few and far between. Indeed, developer Roe Corporation had to make more than one trip before the Landmarks Preservation Commission before Charlotte of the Upper West Side, its eight-story condominium at 470 Columbus Avenue, passed muster. As a result, it is only the fourth ground-up new building to be constructed in the Central Park West Historic District in the past 30 years. Sales have officially launched on the seven units within, and closings are expected to commence later this year.