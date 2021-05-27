Sewer upgrades to lead to fewer sewage discharges at Edgewater Beach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There should be fewer sewage discharges at Edgewater Beach this year thanks to recent upgrades to a sewer system originally built in the 1880s. The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District announced Wednesday they have completed sewer upgrades, including improvements to fix added to the system in the 1980s on the near West Side, which they believe will reduce sewer overflows at the beach, according to a media release.